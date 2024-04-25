Arlington Bowie High School shooting: 17-year-old suspect, 18-year-old victim identified

A 17-year-old Arlington Bowie High School student is facing charges for the shooting death of another student on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The accused killer has been identified as Julian Howard.

His mugshot has not yet been released. However, it will be because he is being charged as an adult.

Arlington police said Howard shot and killed 18-year-old Etavian Barnes around 3 p.m. Wednesday just as the dismissal bell was about to ring.

School resource officers got there immediately and found Barnes lying on the ground near a portable building on campus. They said he’d been shot five or six times.

Officers performed CPR, but Barnes died at the hospital.

Police said Howard tried to get away, but officers found him near campus.

He’s currently being held in the Arlington city jail facing multiple charges, including murder.

At this point, police believe the two students knew each other, but they are still trying to determine a motive.

Police didn’t reveal whether the gun was brought into the school. It does have metal detectors.

School and community leaders are trying to process what happened.

"Honestly, I’m at a loss for words tonight by this tragedy at Bowie High School this afternoon," said Arlington ISD Superintendent Matt Smith.

"As a society, we have to stop resorting to violence. Violence is never the answer," added Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

After the shooting, students were sent to a reunification site about 20 minutes away from the campus. Parents were asked to pick up their children there.

It took several hours for everyone to be picked up.

Classes at Bowie High School were canceled for Thursday. Once they resume, the school will have counselors available for any student or staff member who needs them.