Arlington Bowie High School shooting: 17-year-old suspect, 18-year-old victim identified

Published  April 25, 2024 7:12am CDT
Arlington
Student killed on campus at Bowie HS in Arlington

Classes are canceled at Bowie High School in Arlington after a student was shot and killed. Police said another student opened fire on campus just as the dismissal bell was about to ring.

ARLINGTON, Texas - A 17-year-old Arlington Bowie High School student is facing charges for the shooting death of another student on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The accused killer has been identified as Julian Howard. 

His mugshot has not yet been released. However, it will be because he is being charged as an adult.

Arlington police said Howard shot and killed 18-year-old Etavian Barnes around 3 p.m. Wednesday just as the dismissal bell was about to ring.

School resource officers got there immediately and found Barnes lying on the ground near a portable building on campus. They said he’d been shot five or six times.

Officers performed CPR, but Barnes died at the hospital.

Police said Howard tried to get away, but officers found him near campus.

He’s currently being held in the Arlington city jail facing multiple charges, including murder.

At this point, police believe the two students knew each other, but they are still trying to determine a motive.

Police didn’t reveal whether the gun was brought into the school. It does have metal detectors.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Student killed in Arlington Bowie HS shooting

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones says a Bowie High School 18-year-old student was shot and killed by a 17-year-old student, who has since been arrested.

School and community leaders are trying to process what happened.

"Honestly, I’m at a loss for words tonight by this tragedy at Bowie High School this afternoon," said Arlington ISD Superintendent Matt Smith.

"As a society, we have to stop resorting to violence. Violence is never the answer," added Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

After the shooting, students were sent to a reunification site about 20 minutes away from the campus. Parents were asked to pick up their children there.

It took several hours for everyone to be picked up.

Parents on Arlington Bowie High School shooting

Arlington Bowie High School parents waited to reunite with their students on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting. 1 person was injured and another is in custody after the shooting outside of the school building.

Classes at Bowie High School were canceled for Thursday. Once they resume, the school will have counselors available for any student or staff member who needs them.