Texas Rangers introduce new manager Bruce Bochy

The Texas Rangers are holding an introductory news conference for new manager Bruce Bochy.

Bochy, a three-time World Series champ, was announced as the team's new manager on Friday.

The new skipper served as an MLB manager for the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants in the 2019 season. He has spent the past three seasons as a Speial Advisor for the San Francisco Giants.

The 67-year-old is one of just 10 managers in MLB history to win at least three World Series titles. Bochy, a former catcher, also played nine seasons in the majors for Houston, San Diego and the New York Mets.

Bochy is the first Texas manager with previous Major League experience since Buck Showalter was hired in 2002.