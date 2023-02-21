Texas Rangers looking for first winning season since 2016

article

The Texas Rangers held their first full workout of the spring.

Position players reported to camp in Surprise, Arizona Sunday.

It was their first chance to hear from the new coaching staff led by veteran manager Bruce Bochy.

The Rangers have not had a winning season since 2016.

Players said the team has the right people in charge to turn things around.

"If there aren’t changes going on in the organization, it seems like we’d be okay with the mediocrity that we've put out for as long as I've been part of this organization - which, you know, shown by the people in this clubhouse and the people that are new coming in here, it seems like they're done with it, and it’s time to compete, and it’s time to win," said Rangers’ first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Bochy said he wants players to embrace higher expectations this year as the Rangers seek their first playoff appearance in seven years.