Opening Day: Texas Rangers open 2023 season against Philadelphia Phillies

The Texas Rangers will kick off the 2023 season Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Fans will get their first look at the team’s biggest off-season acquisition – ace pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner will start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

SURPRISE, AZ - MARCH 08: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during a spring training team workout at Surprise Stadium on March 8, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

It will also be the first game for new manager Bruce Bochy in a Rangers uniform.

The three-time World Series winner said Opening Day is always special.

"We all have butterflies. I don't think that ever stops. You're just anxious, you know, the anticipation of it. Uh, you spend seven weeks getting ready for the season. So, it's a big day – Opening Day. So, I can tell you all these guys will be hyped up. I will be and it's just a really exciting day. I'm sure we're going to have a lot of people here and it's obvious we're going to want to make a good showing and have a great ball game. It's just great to get the season going," he said.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 05: A view as the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the fourth inning on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on April 05, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Fans who are heading to the game are encouraged to arrive early. The ballpark gates open at noon.

A state trooper will join former President George W. Bush and Gov. Greg Abbott at the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.

Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez will catch the first pitch.

Before the game gets started at 3:05 p.m., there will be a flyover and the Texas Tenors will sing the national anthem.