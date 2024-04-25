Mesquite police chase ends with suspects arrested in Plano

A police chase that started in Mesquite ended with several people arrested in Plano.

Mesquite police said the chase started Wednesday morning after officers got a call about a suspicious vehicle at Bubba’s 33, located on Interstate 635 near Highway 80.

The officers spotted the vehicle, but the driver took off and refused to stop.

The suspect finally stopped in Plano on Park Boulevard near Los Rios Boulevard.

SKY 4 captured images of at least four people getting out of a white car with their hands above their heads.

There’s no word yet on who the suspects are or why they was running from officers.