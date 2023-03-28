Hurst DPS trooper to throw out first pitch for Texas Rangers Opening Day

A Department of Public Safety trooper will be in Arlington for the first pitch ahead of the Texas Rangers' Opening Day game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

21-year veteran Reuben T. Mankin, who is assigned to Hurst, will throw out the pitch before the start of the game.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former President George W. Bush and Texas Rangers legends Pudge Rodriguez and Nolan Ryan will also be on hand.

The Rangers say the ceremonial pitch will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers division within the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There will be plenty of other ceremonies prior to the game.

Rangers Hall of Famers Jim Sundberg, Toby Harrah, Tom Grieve, Jeff Russell, Michael Young, and Ian Kinsler will all be a part of the pregame festivities.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 05: A view as the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the fourth inning on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on April 05, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is also expected to attend.

The pregame ceremonies are set to begin at 2:30 p.m., Rangers starter Jacob deGrom will throw the actual first pitch close to 3:05 p.m.