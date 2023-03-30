The next few days could be stormy in North Texas.

A lead disturbance will cross over the area and could bring scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Thursday.

The FOX 4 team believes that it is likely that Globe Life Field will have the roof closed for Opening Day on because of the chances of rain in the middle of the game. There could also be a few showers for tailgaters today.

For the most part it will be humid and breezy on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

The highest chance for strong storms will be to the north and northwest later in the day.

A pacific cold front moves into North Texas on Friday morning.

50% of the area, mostly to the east, is expected to see showers and storms with gusty winds and a possibility of some quarter-sized hail.

There is actually elevated fire danger out west on Friday afternoon due to dry and windy weather.

Things will stay dry and breezy on Saturday, before storm chances return on Sunday.

An upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds.

7-Day Forecast

After the storms this Sunday things will get quite warm.

Temperatures on Monday will climb to the high 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Storm chances return for some of the area Wednesday.