Texas Rangers reveal new foods at Globe Life Field, including a 2-foot burger

The Texas Rangers 2023 season gets underway on Thursday and there are a lot of great new foods coming to the concession stands at Globe Life Field.

On Monday, the team revealed some of the new additions to the menu this year.

Featured article

The Boomstick Burger

The Boomstick Burger

What it is: Big hot dogs are so old school (even though you can still get those too). The Boomstick Burger is 2 feet worth of Nolan Ryan beef, topped with a mix of chili, cheese, onion rings and jalapeños.

Price: $34.99

Where to find: Section 132

READ MORE: Jacob deGrom to start Opening Day for Texas Rangers

Brisket Croissant

Brisket Croissant

What it is: A flaky croissant, stuffed with Nolan Ryan brisket and topped with a Sweet Baby Ray's sauce.

Price: $9.99

Where to find: Section 3, 123, 230

READ MORE: Rangers radio announcer Eric Nadel to miss start of season to treat mental health

PLT (Portabella, Lettuce, Tomato)

PLT (Portabella, Lettuce, Tomato)

What it is: A great option for the vegetarian/vegan in your life. Big portabella mushrooms take the place of bacon in this sandwich.

Price: $14.99

Where to find: Section 101

READ MORE: Bally Sports owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Pizza Dawwg

Pizza Dawwg

What it is: Hot Dog = good. Pizza = great. Hot Dog + Pizza = an entirely new exciting combo. This hot dog is topped with pepperoni, tomato sauce and cheese.

Price: $11.99

Where to find: Section 3, 133, 214

Corn Ribs

corn ribs

What it is: Half corn on the cob, half elote, one totally new way to eat your corn. An ear of corn is cut long ways and topped with cream, cheese and Tajin.

Price: $9.99

Where to find: Section 3, 121, 230

Flamin Hot Cheetos Pretzel

What it is: Add a little spice to your pretzel life! The Flamin Hot Cheetos dust covers a large pretzel.

Price: $8.99

Where to find: Section 3, 12, 121, 208, 233