Texas Rangers reveal new foods at Globe Life Field, including a 2-foot burger
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers 2023 season gets underway on Thursday and there are a lot of great new foods coming to the concession stands at Globe Life Field.
On Monday, the team revealed some of the new additions to the menu this year.
The Boomstick Burger
What it is: Big hot dogs are so old school (even though you can still get those too). The Boomstick Burger is 2 feet worth of Nolan Ryan beef, topped with a mix of chili, cheese, onion rings and jalapeños.
Price: $34.99
Where to find: Section 132
Brisket Croissant
What it is: A flaky croissant, stuffed with Nolan Ryan brisket and topped with a Sweet Baby Ray's sauce.
Price: $9.99
Where to find: Section 3, 123, 230
PLT (Portabella, Lettuce, Tomato)
What it is: A great option for the vegetarian/vegan in your life. Big portabella mushrooms take the place of bacon in this sandwich.
Price: $14.99
Where to find: Section 101
Pizza Dawwg
What it is: Hot Dog = good. Pizza = great. Hot Dog + Pizza = an entirely new exciting combo. This hot dog is topped with pepperoni, tomato sauce and cheese.
Price: $11.99
Where to find: Section 3, 133, 214
Corn Ribs
corn ribs
What it is: Half corn on the cob, half elote, one totally new way to eat your corn. An ear of corn is cut long ways and topped with cream, cheese and Tajin.
Price: $9.99
Where to find: Section 3, 121, 230
Flamin Hot Cheetos Pretzel
What it is: Add a little spice to your pretzel life! The Flamin Hot Cheetos dust covers a large pretzel.
Price: $8.99
Where to find: Section 3, 12, 121, 208, 233