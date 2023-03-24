Jacob deGrom to start Opening Day for Texas Rangers

article

To no one's uprise the Texas Rangers $185 million man, Jacob deGrom, will be the team's starter on Opening Day.

New Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed on Friday that deGrom will take the bump for the opening game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

deGrom has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB when healthy. He signed a 5-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers this offseason and is a key member of the team's revamped rotation.

After dealing with some soreness early in Spring Training deGrom made his spring debut on Sunday. He pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four Mariners and giving up just two hits.

deGrom will be the 3rd Texas pitcher to start on Opening Day after previously winning a Cy Young Award. The others are Fergie Jenkins in 1971 and Gaylord Perry in 1972.

The Rangers opening the season at Globe Life Field on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. Aaron Nola is expected to pitch for the Phillies.