Hurtado Barbecue's stand at Globe Life Field will be a big hit for Rangers fans

Texas Rangers fans will be able to chow down on some of the best barbecue around this year. Award-winning Hurtado Barbecue has opened a permanent stand at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The stand located in Section 101 at the stadium is a dream come true for owner Brandon Hurtado.

"It's insane. It's a huge blessing, especially to be from North Texas and to start here in Arlington and to end here in Arlington in the ballpark, it's insane," said Hurtado.

Hurtado Barbecue started in 2018 when Hurtado and his wife started selling barbecue in a tent outside of a brewery.

That evolved to a food trailer the next year, and then a brick and mortar store.

"That happened in February 2020, about a month before COVID hit," Hurtado said.

Hurtado says the process to make his delicious barbecue at Globe Life Field will be the same as what they do at their two restaurants in Fort Worth and Arlington.

The brisket is smoked downstairs in what they call the "smoke room."

Hurtado showed FOX 4's Hanna Battah how he makes elote topped with chopped brisket, cotija cheese and creama.

"We are going to do this right in front of you. Every single home game this year we are going to be right in section 101," Hurtado said.

In addition to the elote, Hurtado Barbecue is selling beef ribs, sliced brisket sandwiches, birria tacos, and more.