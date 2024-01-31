Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'all-in' for 2024 season

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones was back in front of the camera on Tuesday for the first time since the team's blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in Arlington.

Jones spoke to the media at the Senior Bowl in Alabama, where the Cowboys are scouting potential draft picks.

He said he's serious about getting deals done with key players like Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

"We'll be all-in," Jones told reporters. "We've seen some things out of the players that we want to be all-in on."

Jones repeated his "all-in" comments multiple times to reporters.

"It will be going all in on different people than you've done in the past. We will be going all in. We've seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It's the best way I've ever said. And that ought to answer a lot of questions," he said.

Jones was pressed specifically on Dak Prescott, who is on the books for a $59 million cap hit this season.

That money can be pushed into the future with a new deal before the start of the new NFL calendar year on March 13.

Prescott is a finalist for the MVP Award, but has faced criticism for poor performance in big games.

Jones said he would not discuss an extension, but did share a few thoughts.

"Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future," Jones said. "I don't even want to answer the question. I would let everybody say you can just assume that [Dak will be extended]. You can just assume that right there."

Jones also answered questions about bringing back head coach Mike McCarthy for another season.

McCarthy has put together three-straight 12-win seasons, but has come up short in the playoffs.

"I thought the best decision was to have the continuity that Mike brings. When I look at the job he's doing over the last 4 years I can point to some real positives," Jones said. "I like the fact that he's hanging around the rim."

Jones pointed to Dak Prescott's improvement since Mike McCarthy's arrival in Dallas.

"I think we can look forward to that improvement. There's more there to get," he said.

We will have to wait and see what the offseason holds for the Cowboys before the 2024 season kicks off.