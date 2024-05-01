Dallas Shooting: Man critically injured in bar fight

Police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a restaurant and bar in Far North Dallas.

Investigators said the shooter and the victim got into a fight at Selda Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar near Belt Line and Preston roads.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

It spilled into the parking lot, where one man shot the other.

The victim, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to the hospital for surgery. At last check, he was in critical condition.

Featured article

The shooter took off and has not yet been arrested.

Police have not released a description of him.