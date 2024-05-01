Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Shooting: Man critically injured in bar fight

Published  May 1, 2024 7:44am CDT
Far North Dallas
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a restaurant and bar in Far North Dallas.

Investigators said the shooter and the victim got into a fight at Selda Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar near Belt Line and Preston roads.

It spilled into the parking lot, where one man shot the other.

The victim, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to the hospital for surgery. At last check, he was in critical condition. 

The shooter took off and has not yet been arrested.

Police have not released a description of him.