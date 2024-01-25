Dak Prescott named as finalist for MVP Award

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named as one of five finalists for the NFL's MVP Award on Thursday.

Prescott was named along with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 14: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Expand

The Cowboys QB led the league in touchdown passes with 36 and threw for 4,516 yards while leading Dallas to a 12-5 record.

Prescott was also nominated for the Offensive Player of the Year Award, along with Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Jackson, McCaffrey and Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill are also nominated.

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland were nominated for the Defensive Player of the Year. Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby are the other nominees.

The winners will be announced as a part of the NFL Honors primetime awards show on Thursday, Feb. 8.

