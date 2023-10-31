World Series Game 4: Adolis Garcia not in the starting lineup

The big question heading into Game 4 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks was the status of Rangers All-Star Adolis Garcia.

Garcia is out of the starting lineup for Game 4 after leaving Monday's game after he grabbed his side in pain following a swing.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Garcia has a moderate strain of his left oblique.

Texas is expected to make a decision soon on if Garcia will be removed from the roster for the rest of the series.

Related article

MORE: How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game 4 - channel, stream and more

Bochy also said pitcher Max Scherzer was not feeling well after he left Game 3 with back spasms.

The Rangers manager said the team is also having discussion about potentially replacing Scherzer on the roster.

For the Arizona Diamondbacks' postseason run they have adopted the slogan "Embrace the Chaos" and for many baseball fans Game 4 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers could be a bit chaotic.

Both the Rangers and Diamondbacks are expected to use a series of pitchers out of the bullpen in an attempt to pull out the win.

The Rangers took a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Monday night thanks, in part, to the pitching of Jon Gray.

Gray, who was expected to pitch on Tuesday night, was forced into action after Texas starter Max Scherzer started having back spasms during Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

With Gray out for Tuesday's game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy turned to lefty Andrew Heaney to start Game 4.

Heaney has started 2 games this postseason for Texas: the win over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of the ALDS and the loss in Game 4 of the ALCS against Houston.

In the Orioles game, Heaney gave up 1 run in 3.2 innings before handing the ball off to long-reliever Dane Dunning.

In the Astros loss, Heaney gave up 3 runs in the first inning and was pulled after getting just two outs.

The Diamondbacks will send lefty reliever Joe Mantiply to start for the second time this postseason.

Mantiply pitched one scoreless inning in the D-backs Game 4 win over the Phillies in the NLCS.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m.

You can watch live on FOX 4.

Live Updates

Follow below for updates on the game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Mobile users click here.

World Series Game 4 Starters

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 6.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)

Diamondbacks: LHP Joe Mantiply (2-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP)

Texas Rangers Batting Order Game 4

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Mitch Garver, DH Evan Carter, LF Josh Jung, 3B Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Jonah Heim, C Leody Tavarez, CF Travis Jankowski, RF

Arizona Diamondbacks Batting Order Game 4

Ketel Marte, 2B Corbin Carroll, RF Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Emmanuel Rivera, 3B Geraldo Predomo, SS

More Texas Rangers Coverage