World Series Game 1 | Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi looks to make MLB history

Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks gets underway on Friday night.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi out to the mound to start the first game of the series.

Eovaldi is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA during the playoffs.

With a win, he will be the first pitcher ever to win each of his first 5 starts of a postseason.

Eovaldi has been on the World Series stage before, pitching for the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2018 Fall Classic.

He pitched the 12th through 18th innings of the game before giving up a walk-off homer to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy.

Eovaldi said Thursday he'll use his emotions to help him when he takes the mound.

"It's more so trying to control the adrenaline and the emotions out there," Eovaldi said. "Make sure from the first pitch on I'm trying to settle in as fast as I can into the game to go out there and try to go as long as I can."

The Diamondbacks will start All-Star Zac Gallen who is coming off a season with a career-high 17 wins.

This postseason Gallen is 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA.

Gallen knows that facing the deep Rangers lineup will be a challenge.

"This a really good lineup," Gallen said. "It's a really good lineup. We didn't get a chance to see [Rangers rookie] Evan Carter earlier in the year. So that's another fold that they added into the mix. And they're playing hot, too. So it's not going to be an easy task by any means."

First pitch will get underway about 7 p.m.

World Series Game 1 Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Zach Gallen (2-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 2.42 ERA, 0.96 WHIP)

Texas Rangers Lineup World Series Game 1

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Evan Carter, LF Adolis Garcia, RF Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Josh Jung, 3B Leody Taveras, CF

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup World Series Game 1

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

