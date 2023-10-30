World Series Game 3: Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks face-off in critical Game 3

The Texas Rangers are looking to bounce back in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night after a blowout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Rangers will send three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound on Monday night.

Mad Max has struggled since returning from a shoulder injury.

In his two playoff starts against the Houston Astros, Scherzer has a 9.45 ERA and only lasted a total of 6.2 innings.

But this is the kind of game that Scherzer was brought to Texas for when they added him at the trade deadline.

Scherzer, a 39-year-old veteran, has pitched in 30 playoff games in his career, including 3 World Series starts.

On the flip side, the Diamondbacks will send rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt to the mound.

Pfaadt struggled during the regular season, posting a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA, but has turned it on during short outings in the playoffs.

In four starts, he's posted a 2.70 ERA across 16.2 innings of work.

The Rangers changed up their lineup a bit after being shut down in Game 2 of the series.

ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia has moved up to third in the order, dropping rookie LF Evan Carter to bat cleanup.

The move breaks up Carter and shortstop Corey Seager, who are both left-handed hitters.

Tonight's game will be the first time in Carter's big league career to hit fourth.

At 21 years and 62 days old, he is the 5th youngest player ever to hit cleanup in a World Series game.

Monday night's Game 3 will be critical.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

In past World Series tied after two games, the team that won Game 3 went on to win the title 41 of 60 times.

First pitch on Monday night is at 7:03 p.m.

World Series Game 3 Pitchers

Rangers: Max Scherzer (0-1, 9.45 ERA, 1.80 WHIP)

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP)

Texas Rangers Batting Order

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Adolis Garcia, RF Evan Carter, LF Mitch Garver DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Josh Jung, 3B Leody Tavarez, CF

Arizona Diamondbacks Batting Order