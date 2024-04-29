2 charged with murder after man killed in McKinney robbery

A McKinney neighborhood was rocked by gunfire in the middle of the afternoon this weekend.

A man was shot and killed in a robbery. The suspects were taken down by SWAT at a home in the same neighborhood.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell footage caught one of the suspects walking up the street right before the shooting. That video along with information from witnesses helped a SWAT team take two men into custody.

Sunday around 2 p.m., Shakilia Black was bringing her groceries when she suddenly had to duck for cover.

"I opened my driver door, and I turned around, and they started shooting at each other," she recalled. "So immediately I got down."

McKinney police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car in a neighborhood off White Avenue, just west of Highway 75, about 100 yards from Black's home.

Black described the victim's car as a white sedan.

"I’ve never seen that vehicle before," she said. "That’s how I knew something was weird because he’d been sitting over there for a good 30 minutes."

The gunfire brought other neighbors, like Travis Fenimore, out of their homes to see what was going on.

"It kind of became real obvious real quick what had happened," he said. "We didn’t know the full details, but we knew that someone had been shot."

While officers canvassed the street, someone's Ring doorbell camera caught someone walking up the street right before the shooting.

Around 7 p.m., Fenimore heard a swat team at a home just a street over.

"Could only catch a little glimpse between the houses," he said. "But I could hear the police on a loudspeaker saying, ‘Step back! Walk back! Walk back! Hands up!’"

SWAT team members arrested 24-year-old Donte Tyrone Murry Jr. and 33-year-old Antwon Hamilton.

Police say the shooting was the result of a robbery, but they wouldn’t explain any other circumstances surrounding the crime.

Police say Murry pulled the trigger and ran to Hamilton's house.

Police say Hamilton assisted in planning and committing the crime.

Both are charged with capital murder.

"That’s the thing I think surprised everyone: It was broad daylight. Someone’s gonna see you," Fenimore said.

The victim's name still hasn't been released.

Murry and Hamilton are currently being held at the Collin County jail. Their bond is each set at $1 million.