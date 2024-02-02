Expand / Collapse search

2026 World Cup match locations to be announced Sunday

FIFA World Cup
FIFA announcement on World Cup Final this Sunday

Will AT&T Stadium host the World Cup Final in 2026? The official announcement will come down on Sunday.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The hints and rumors about AT&T Stadium being chosen to host the next World Cup final will soon be cleared up.

FIFA, the governing body of the World Cup, will formally announce the dates and locations for the 2026 World Cup matches on Sunday.

British tabloid The Sun reported last month that the decision had already been made and that the final match would be played in Arlington.

The Dallas Sports Commission is only saying it’s optimistic.

FIFA executives last toured AT&T Stadium this past October.

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will be the biggest ever with 48 teams.

Matches will be played in 16 cities spanning across all three countries, with most of the games in U.S. cities.

There’s been speculation the shortlist for the final came down to AT&T Stadium, Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.

But all the suspense will end once FIFA reveals which cities will host which matches and when including the coveted final.

The broadcast will be carried live on FOX 4 at 2 p.m.