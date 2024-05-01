6 people, including children, hurt in shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex

Fort Worth police say six young people, including a 3-year-old, were hurt in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex.

Fort Worth police responded to an apartment complex on Las Vegas Trail Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. They say someone in an unknown vehicle drove by the apartment and shot it up, hitting six people who were outside.

The victims’ ages range from 3 years old to 19 years old.

Five of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Of them, one is in critical condition, and one is in serious condition. One person was treated at the scene and released.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description, but they believe it is an isolated incident.

A motive remains unclear.