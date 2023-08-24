Expand / Collapse search

AT&T Stadium to get $180M renovation ahead of 2026 World Cup

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys are getting the ball rolling on a massive renovation of AT&T Stadium.

Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week say the team is planning to spend $180,000,000 for an "interior refresh of premium clubs and suites with new millwork and finishes."

The document says the upgrades plan to start on January 2 and wrap up by July 2025.

The new upgrades are a part of the $295 million renovation plan for the 14-year-old stadium that was announced last year. 

Related

$295 million renovations planned for AT&amp;T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
article

$295 million renovations planned for AT&amp;T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years.

Additional projects are expected to be announced in the future.

Those extra projects include upgrading the AT&T video board and new locations for concessions and merchandise shops.

HKS Inc., who built the stadium, is listed as the design firm for the new upgrades.

AT&T Stadium will be the home of some World Cup games in 2026.

Rumors have swirled that Arlington could be the home of the World Cup Final, but FIFA has not made any official announcement.