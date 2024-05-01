UT Dallas protests: Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment

UT Dallas is the latest college to see pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment on campus.

About 100 volunteers set up the encampment in Chess Plaza on Friday at 4:30 a.m.

The protesters hung a banner saying "Welcome to Gaza Liberation Plaza."

"We are not going to back down. It is very much within our rights to stay in the free speech zone on campus," said Adam a UTD senior.

The Students for Justice in Palestine is demanding that UT Dallas and the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company to divest in companies they say are enabling the war in Gaza.

The same group held a sit-in earlier this month at UT Dallas' administration building.