2026 World Cup Final venue has not been confirmed by FIFA, sources say

A report is circulating that North Texas was chosen to host the men's World Cup Final in 2026, beating out New York for the coveted honor, but sources tell FOX 4 that is not confirmed.

The sources say that there has been no communication yet from FIFA.

The formal announcement is expected next month.

The report comes from a journalist in London, where tournament administrators are meeting this week.

The report also says FIFA will make North Texas its operating base, but FIFA has not confirmed that.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington is competing for the 2026 final with MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets.

There will be tournament games played in Arlington. North Texas is one of 16 host sites for 2026 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

FIFA's top World Cup executive toured AT&T Stadium last October.

The 2026 tournament will be the biggest ever, expanded to 48 teams with 104 matches.