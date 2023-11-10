Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers fans able to take photos with Commissioner's Trophy on new tour of Globe Life Field

By
Published 
Updated 1:14PM
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

Thank you, Rangers

Texas Rangers fans share their feelings and emotions about the team's first World Series win in franchise history. First aired on Nov. 5, 2023 during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers fans will have a chance to get their photos taken with the team's new World Series trophy.

Globe Life Field announced that, starting this weekend, fans will be able to sign up for a "Championship Tour" of the stadium.

The tour consists of a tour of the ballpark, press box, media interview rooms, visiting clubhouse and a special opportunity to take a photo with the Commissioner's Trophy.

Related

World Series trophy comes to Dallas, heads to Fort Worth Thursday
article

World Series trophy comes to Dallas, heads to Fort Worth Thursday

The World Series champion Texas Rangers were honored at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday morning.

The Championship Tours will only be available on select dates for a limited time.

You can sign up for a tour here.