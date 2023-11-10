Texas Rangers fans able to take photos with Commissioner's Trophy on new tour of Globe Life Field

Texas Rangers fans will have a chance to get their photos taken with the team's new World Series trophy.

Globe Life Field announced that, starting this weekend, fans will be able to sign up for a "Championship Tour" of the stadium.

The tour consists of a tour of the ballpark, press box, media interview rooms, visiting clubhouse and a special opportunity to take a photo with the Commissioner's Trophy.

The Championship Tours will only be available on select dates for a limited time.

You can sign up for a tour here.