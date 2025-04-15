Live Updates | Dallas school shooting: 4 transported from Wilmer-Hutchins HS

The Brief There was a "shooting incident" on the Wilmer-Hutchins High School campus in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said four people were taken to area hospitals. FOX 4 sources said at least one 17-year-old male student was shot in the lower leg. Dallas ISD said the campus is now secured, and parents are being reunited with their children.



Three people have non-life-threatening injuries, and one person is in serious condition because of a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas.

It happened almost exactly a year after a similar shooting on the Southeast Dallas campus.

Wilmer Hutchins High School Shooting

What we know:

Dallas and Dallas ISD police responded to calls about a shooting on the campus around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed four people were taken to the hospital.

Three of those people were shot and one was grazed. One person has serious injuries and all others have non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims range in age from 15 to 18.

Sources told FOX 4 said at least one 17-year-old male student was shot in the lower leg.

Dallas Mayor Pro Temp Tennel Atkins all of victims are expected to recover.

"We don't have a serious injury right now to my knowledge. Pray for the family. Pray for the kids. Pray for the students. And thank God no one is crucially injured," he said.

Images from SKY 4 show a heavy police response at the school on Tuesday afternoon with numerous ambulance vehicles.

Students could also be seen leaving the campus and heading toward Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles Stadium.

What they're saying:

Sergio Campos, a Wilmer City Council member and parent, said he was on campus at the time of the shooting for a meeting with his child’s teacher.

He heard about seven gunshots and then saw one or two victims being carried outside. One of them appeared to have a leg injury.

"The kids were just running out, all of them just hundreds of kids running out," he said.

Freshman Salondra Ibanez heard the gunshots from her classroom.

"My teacher, she was going over our work and we heard a gunshot. At first, I was just trying to process it because usually they have like little things they smack in the halls, like they play around. So like, I was processing it and it went off again and it was faster this time. So that’s when me and my classmates, we got up and we went behind the teacher’s desk and I was making sure my classmates were okay and then we went into the storage room and we waited there until we got escorted out," she said.

What we don't know:

Police still haven't released any of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There's no word yet on the shooter or the status of the shooter.

It's also unclear whether all of the victims are students.

Parents Reunited with Students

What we know:

Dallas ISD said safety protocols were put into place and the campus is now secure.

Parents are being asked to head to Eagles Stadium at 5520 Langdon Road to reunite with their children. They must bring a photo ID.

Everyone else is urged to stay away from the area.

What they're saying:

Several parents spoke to FOX 4 after picking up their children.

"I’m thinking about taking them and putting them in homeschool. I can’t keep going through this as a parent. I’m telling you. It’s very frightening to think about losing your child, your kids. This is terrible," said Shauna Williams, who has two students at the school.

2024 Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting

The backstory:

Tuesday’s shooting comes almost exactly a year since a 17-year-old Wilmer-Hutchins student shot another student inside a classroom.

On April 12, 2024, a student brought a revolver to the school and shot another classmate in the leg .

After the shooting, police said a teacher intervened and made the student leave the classroom. The school was placed on lockdown.

He was found a short time later near the school’s football field. The gun was found in the woods nearby.

The shooting prompted many questions about how the student brought a gun into the school.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School is equipped with metal detectors and has a clear backpack policy.

Related article

District officials a few weeks later said the student’s bag wasn’t properly checked by staff .