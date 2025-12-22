'We're always at the mercy of motorists': Community heartbroken after 2 cyclists struck and killed

The Brief Two men participating in a Frisco Triathlon Club group ride were struck and killed Saturday morning on FM 455 in Denton County by a driver who initially fled but later returned to the scene. Longtime friend Tommy Johnson, who missed the ride for work, expressed shock and grief over the loss of Scott Mages and Andre Kocher, emphasizing the vulnerability cyclists face when sharing the road with motorists. To honor the victims, the community is organizing a Christmas Eve "Santa Run" starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Frisco Running Company, featuring 5K and 1-mile options.



Two men were struck and killed Saturday morning while participating in a group ride with the Frisco Triathlon Club in Denton County, according to Pilot Point police.

Two cyclists struck and killed on Denton County road

What we know:

Emergency crews from Pilot Point and the Celina Fire Department responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. on FM 455 East near Fritcher Road.

Authorities identified the victims as Scott Mages and Andre Kocher. One victim was transported by ambulance to Methodist Celina Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The second victim was airlifted to Medical City Plano, where he also died.

Police said the driver involved did not immediately stop after the collision but eventually returned to the scene. The investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing.

Longtime friend speaks on collision

What they're saying:

Tommy Johnson, a friend of both men for more than a decade, said he was supposed to be on that ride but decided to go to work instead.

"I thought, well, he’ll probably just be out for a few months. He probably won't be able to do the Little Elm race or something like that, and you know, he'll be fine," Johnson said. "And then a few minutes later, a friend texted that they both passed away. It is just a shock… just numb."

Johnson, who bonded with Mages and Kocher over their shared love of triathlons, spoke about the risks cyclists face on the road. "There’s lots of things we do to try to be safe for sure, but we’re always at the mercy of the motorists," he said.

Santa Run in honor of cyclists killed in collision

Local perspective:

The Frisco Triathlon Club is organizing a "Santa Run" on Christmas Eve to honor Mages and Kocher.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Frisco Running Company, located on Legacy Drive between Main Street and Eldorado Parkway. Participants can choose between a 5K and a 1-mile route. Organizers encourage runners to wear Santa hats or festive outfits in memory of the two men.