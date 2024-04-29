Waxahachie man gets 3 life sentences for child sex abuse

A Waxahachie man was given three life sentences for sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago.

The Ellis County District Attorney’s Office said 49-year-old Rodney Williams was found guilty last week of one count of aggravated assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

Rodney Allen Williams (Ellis County DA)

Prosecutors said Williams began abusing the girl in his Waxahachie home in 2012.

She told family members about the abuse, but they never reported it to the police. Years later, she confided in a school counselor, who finally reported the crime.

The now 21-year-old victim testified that Williams would sneak into her room at night and sexually assault her.

Jurors considered Williams’ five prior felony convictions before sentencing him to the maximum of 99 years in prison for each of the three charges.

"The victim in this case had to wait years to see that justice was finally done. I want to commend this survivor for having the courage to come forward," said Ellis County District Attorney Ann Montgomery. "This jury made a statement that the citizens of Ellis County do not and will not tolerate those who harm our most precious assets. The multiple life sentences ensure that this predator cannot hurt any more children."

Williams must serve the punishments consecutively, meaning he’ll never get out of prison even if he somehow managed to outlive the first 99-year sentence.