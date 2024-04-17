Collin County authorities arrest 15 men, including Fort Worth reverend, for soliciting minors online

Law enforcement officials arrested 15 men in Collin County suspected of preying upon children online. One of those men was an associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday as part of Operation Home Alone 2024.

(Collin County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects include 10 men who were charged with online solicitation of a minor. They are Gregory Joseph Jr., Lee Mourning, Benjamin Renfro, Jerrold Allen, Kenneth Rodriguez, Brent Allen, Jason Myers, Oscar Rosas Martinez, Vishal Mishra, and Michael Salyer.

Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth confirmed one of those suspects was an associate rector at the church. Rev. Jason Myers was suspended after he was arrested on Thursday, according to a letter from the church to its members.

The church said it does not have a reason to believe that anyone in the congregation was harmed, but it is asking anyone who may have information to reach out to the church and law enforcement.

"I want to assure you we are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will share information with you as it becomes available," reads the letter from Rev. Dr. Robert F. Pace.

Five additional men face charges for soliciting a prostitute under the age of 18. They include Michael Chattin, Isaias Torres-Loera, Sean Mankin, Matthew Mcgee, and Isai De Los Santos Guijarro.

During the operation, investigators seized a large number of electronic devices that the sheriff’s office said the suspects used to commit their crimes.

"Operation Home Alone 2024 serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of online communications for children. Cell phones, gaming devices, and online computers are hunting grounds for individuals who seek to prey upon children and I implore parents and guardians to speak to their children about the inherent dangers these devices present," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. "Make no mistake, my deputies remain resolute in their efforts to protect children in our community from those who seek to do them harm and my hat goes off to them, and the investigators from participating agencies, for their work on Operation Home Alone 2024."

The suspects could face additional charges once their devices undergo a forensic examination, the sheriff’s office said.

Drugs and two firearms were also seized as part of the investigation.