Dallas votes to tear down Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center, build a new facility

City council members approved a plan to build a new $4 billion convention center in Downtown Dallas.

A recent report showed the existing Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center is outdated and not on the same level with other large-city convention centers.

The council met Wednesday to discuss whether to improve it or tear it down and start from scratch.

They ultimately voted to in favor of a $2 billion plan to build a new convention center west of Lamar Street. An additional $2.2 billion will be spent on redevelopment projects in and around the convention center.

It will be paid for with a 2% increase in hotel taxes and a new state designation that allows Dallas to keep all of that tax money.

"This is a potential game-changer that can bring vibrancy to a dormant section of downtown Dallas. Now, we can move forward and dig into the details. We must ensure the final plans reflect our desire to serve both our visitors and our residents," Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter.

Council member Cara Mendelsohn had urged the city to do more homework before giving the plan the okay. She wanted to see fewer hypothetical numbers and more details about the funding plan and proposed location of the new convention center.

But the debate was cut off early so that the council could attend a ceremony. Mendelsohn did not get to explain her case for the city to take a more measured approach to the planning process before the vote.

Construction of the new facility is expected to take about six years.

