Rep. Van Taylor admits affair, abandons U.S. House reelection bid

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor abandoned his re-election campaign on Wednesday after admitting to an affair.

The announcement came hours after Taylor was forced into a runoff with former Collin County Judge Keith Self for in the Republican primary for the Collin County-based U.S. House seat.

"About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world," Taylor said in an email sent to his supporters and obtained by the Texas Tribune. "I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life. I want to apologize for the pain I have caused with my indiscretion, most of all to my wife Anne and our three daughters."

A story alleging the affair became public in right wing media outlets on Monday, the day before the primary but after early voting had concluded. Breitbart News said the affair involved a payoff to a Plano woman, Tania Joya, a former jihadist previously married to an Islamic State commander. Some tabloids and media outlets have referred to her as the ‘ISIS bride’ or ‘First Lady of ISIS’.

FOX4 has not independently confirmed the details of the affair. The Dallas Morning News was the first local outlet to detail the ramifications of the affair on the outcome of Tuesday's primary.

Taylor fell 823 votes shy of avoiding a runoff. Self will be the Republican nominee for the District 3 seat.

