Jasmine Crockett, Jane Hope Hamilton runoff likely in Democratic primary for U.S. House District 30

In the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 30, Jasmine Crockett has a lead, but early returns indicate she will not avoid a runoff against Jane Hope Hamilton.

Though Crockett is the top votegetter, she currently has 46% of the vote, which would not be enough to avoid a runoff election.

According to early voting totals, Crockett would be joined by Hamilton in the runoff, who has nearly 20% of the vote. No other candidate has more than 8% of the vote.

This congressional seat opened up after Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson announced she was retiring from Congress.

Congresswoman Johnson has served nearly 30 years in Congress and she endorsed Crockett back in November.

Johnson missed her last State of the Union and spent the day campaigning and going to polls with Crockett.

Her endorsement carried a lot of weight for Crockett, who made a name for herself as one of the Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to deny Republicans the ability to pass a voting bill in Texas, which ultimately passed.

Tuesday night, Crockett was talking to supporters and watching the results come in with them.

Crockett had the name recognition and late money to stand out in this race.

Hamilton is endorsed by Rep. Marc Veasey after she served as his chief of staff. She also got endorsements from other prominent Texas Democrats.

Hamilton knew she was the underdog against Crockett, but with such a crowded field, she was hoping for a runoff.

Hamilton gathered with dozens of supporters Tuesday night and thanked them for their support.

"I want to thank every single person who trusted me with their vote. Voters responded to my lived experience as a mother and my professional experience as a longtime congressional staff. I have walked the path of commitment to our community for over 20 years," Hamilton said.

This district, which covers much of the city of Dallas, especially the southern sector, and other parts of Dallas County, is considered a safe seat for Democrats.

