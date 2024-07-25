Fort Worth police officer charged with making terroristic threat

article

A Fort Worth police corporal has been arrested after he allegedly made a terroristic threat.

Brandon Parker turned himself in to Fort Worth police on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Parker, and he was charged with the terroristic threat of a household member.

Details of the alleged threat have not been made public by police.

Parker is now on restricted duty while the Internal Affairs Unit completes an administrative investigation.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," said the department in a news release.

Corporal Parker has been a member of the Forth Worth Police Department for 7 years. He was most recently assigned to the patrol bureau.