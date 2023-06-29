article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather.

2023 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

Friday, June 30

Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Outlaw Music Festival at Dos Equis Pavilion

Texas country legend Willie Nelson brings his Outlaw Music Festival to Dallas this weekend. Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid are expected to perform.

Fireworks in the Park in Seagoville

You can't start the Fourth of July celebration too early. Fireworks will be set off at Bruce Central Park in Seagoville on Friday night. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 11.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Dave Chappelle performs during a midnight pop-up show at Radio City Music Hall on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ABA)

Dave Chappelle at Dickies Arena

Popular stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle swings through North Texas this week. After a show in Dallas at the AAC on Thursday the man behind Chappelle's Show heads to Fort Worth on Friday night. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

The Hot Summer Nights Tour comes through Irving this weekend.

National Food Truck Day at Klyde Warren Park

Food trucks from all over will be at the popular park for National Food Truck Day on Friday. Guests can choose from 17 food trucks, including Fletcher's Original Corn Dogs, Ruthie's Grilled Cheese and Andy's Frozen Custard. The celebration is just the beginning for Klyde Warren Park this weekend. On Saturday it will hold a July 4 celebration featuring live music and a fireworks show at 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Yankee Doodle Parade in Denton

Get your patriotic juices flowing before the Fourth! This year, Denton's Yankee Doodle Parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Downtown Denton Square. The parade route begins near the Wells Fargo building at Austin St. and Hickory St. and moved all the way to the Denton Civic Center.

Independence Day Celebration in Farmers Branch

There are plenty of opportunities to see fireworks before the Fourth. Farmers Branch is holding its celebration early this year with fireworks at Farmers Branch Historical Park. The celebration runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. In addition to the fireworks there will also be live music by Empire 6, plus a swing ride, balloon artist, airbrushed tattoos and even patriotic and historical characters walking around the park.

Lake Cities 4th of July

A parade starts the day at 9 a.m. and fireworks will close the day at 9 p.m. at Lake Dallas City Park. In between there will be plenty of fun, including an apple pie bake-off, a frozen t-shirt contest, a watermelon eating contest, food trucks and lots of live music.

Liberty By The Lake in The Colony

The 26th Annual Liberty By The Lake festival will be held in The Colony on Saturday. The morning starts with 5K/10K/1M races at Stewart Creek Park. The night ends with fireworks, food and rides at The Colony Five Star Complex.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Amir Johnson #15 of the Trilogy reacts after defeating the Aliens during the BIG3 Playoffs on August 14, 2022 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images for BIG3)

Big 3 Basketball at the American Airlines Center

Watch some of your favorite former NBA players compete in 3-on-3 games at the AAC this weekend. The league, which is the brainchild of Ice Cube, will hold six games on Saturday. Former Mavericks Josh Powell and Corey Brewer will play and there will be live music.

Sunday, July 2

Shake Rattle & Roll Independence Day Celebration in Grapevine

A special July 4 celebration is being held this weekend at the Cross Timbers Winery in Grapevine. Shake Rattle & Roll a 50s & 60s Show Group will be performing at 7 p.m.

Family, Fun & Fireworks at Sunnyvale First Baptist Church

The free celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday with plenty of games, food trucks, music and more. Denver Bierman of Denver and the Mile High Orchestra will perform with their horn-driven band. There will also be a tribute to veterans and current men and women in the armed forces.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Erik Griffin attends the Build Series to discuss the Showtime show 'I'm Dying Up Here' at Build Studio on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage) Expand

Erik Griffin at the Arlington Improv

If you are in need of a laugh this weekend, head to the Arlington Improv. Erik Griffin, best known for his appearances on the TV show Workaholics, will be performing his standup this weekend. Shows will be held Friday through Sunday.

