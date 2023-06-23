2023 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Concessions, concerts, water slides and fireworks, tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park

addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 3-4

Light Up Arlington

Fireworks and festivities near downtown on Monday

arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

Arlington Independence Day Parade on Tuesday

arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4thFest

Live music, lawn games, food trucks and a fireworks show

bedfordtx.gov/4thfest

Burleson, July 4

Red, White & BTX

Parade, live music and fireworks

www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX

Canton, July 4

Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities

Watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, bike decorating contest and fireworks show

www.cantontexaschamber.com/events/details/2023-4th-of-july-parade-entry-events-sponsors-1125

Coppell, July 1 & 4

Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade

Food, live music and fireworks on Saturday night, followed by a parade on Tuesday

www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Crowley, July 8

Celebration of Freedom

Festival, fireworks and more

www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom

Dallas, July 3-4

Fair Park Fourth

Festival, food, live music and a fireworks show in Fair Park on Tuesday

www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-2023

Sensory Sensitive Independence Day Celebration

Patriotic light show and alternative festivities for people and pets with noise sensitivity on Monday

thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/

Denton, July 1 & 3

4th of July in Denton

Liberty 5K Run & Walk and Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, Fourth of July Jubilee with a drone show on Monday

www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Lancaster Community Park

www.lancaster-tx.com/802/July-4th-Celebration

Duncanville, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Parade, food, live music, and fireworks

www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/2023_independence_day

Farmers Branch, July 1

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, and more

www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration

Farmersville, July 4

Sparks of Freedom Fireworks

www.farmersvillefdtx.org/sparks-of-freedom-23

Flower Mound, July 4

Independence Fest

Parade, fireworks, live music, car show and more

www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth's Fourth

Festival, food, live music, fireworks and more

fortworthsfourth.com

Frisco, July 3-4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Parade, races, games, food fest, fireworks and more

friscofreedomfest.org

Grand Prairie, July 3-4

Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival

Racing, family fun, music and fireworks

www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/

Granbury, July 1-4

Hometown 4th of July Festival

Live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show on Tuesday

granburychamber.com/1634-2/

Grapevine, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music

www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/

Gun Barrel City, July 29

July Fest

Live music, fireworks and more

www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin' 4th

Fireworks and live music

boomin4th.com

Hurst, July 3

Hurst Stars and Stripes

Family fun, live music and fireworks

www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15067/112?curm=7&cury=2023

Irving, July 4

Sparks & Stripes

Fireworks, parade, watermelon social, live music and more

cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration

Lake Cities, July 1

Lake Cities 4th of July

Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lewisville, July 4

Freedom Festival

Fireworks and live music

www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/60175/668?curm=7&cury=2023

Mansfield, July 3

Mansfield Rocks

Events and fireworks

www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks

McKinney, July 3-4

Red, White and Boom

Fireworks, live music, car show, parade and more

www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Mesquite, July 1

Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway

Racing and fireworks

devilsbowl.com/2023/03/02/saturday-july-1st-2023-firecracker-50/

North Richland Hills, July 3

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks

Family-friendly fireworks display

web.netarrant.org/events/FAMILY4TH%20on%20the%203rd-5264/details

Park Cities, July 4

Fourth of July Parade

parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4

All American 4th

Fireworks and music

plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4

Family 4th Celebration

Concessions, patriotic salute and fireworks

www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke's 3rd of July

Fireworks, live music and family fun

www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4

4th of July Parade & Fireworks

Parade, live music, parachute jump and fireworks show

playrockwall.com/4thofjuly-2/

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, live music, family fun and more

www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast

Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park

www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 3

The Scurry Freedom Fest has been postponed, but there will be fireworks Monday night

www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, June 30

Fireworks in the Park

www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1574&month=6&year=2023&day=30&calType=0

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family fun, food, and fireworks

www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/

The Colony, July 1

Liberty by the Lake

Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more

www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

Food, family fun, live music and fireworks show

www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration

Waxahachie, July 3-4

Crape Myrtle Festival

Parade, fireworks and more

www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2023/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks

Weatherford, July 4

Spark in the Park

Concert and fireworks show

www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2023/sparkinthepark2023

For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.