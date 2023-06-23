2023 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS - Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Concessions, concerts, water slides and fireworks, tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park
addisonkaboomtown.com
Arlington, July 3-4
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks and festivities near downtown on Monday
arlingtontx.gov/independence_day
Arlington Independence Day Parade on Tuesday
arlington4th.org
Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4thFest
Live music, lawn games, food trucks and a fireworks show
bedfordtx.gov/4thfest
Burleson, July 4
Red, White & BTX
Parade, live music and fireworks
www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX
Canton, July 4
Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities
Watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, bike decorating contest and fireworks show
www.cantontexaschamber.com/events/details/2023-4th-of-july-parade-entry-events-sponsors-1125
Coppell, July 1 & 4
Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade
Food, live music and fireworks on Saturday night, followed by a parade on Tuesday
www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell
Crowley, July 8
Celebration of Freedom
Festival, fireworks and more
www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom
Dallas, July 3-4
Fair Park Fourth
Festival, food, live music and a fireworks show in Fair Park on Tuesday
www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-2023
Sensory Sensitive Independence Day Celebration
Patriotic light show and alternative festivities for people and pets with noise sensitivity on Monday
thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/
Denton, July 1 & 3
4th of July in Denton
Liberty 5K Run & Walk and Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, Fourth of July Jubilee with a drone show on Monday
www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day
DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Lancaster Community Park
www.lancaster-tx.com/802/July-4th-Celebration
Duncanville, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, food, live music, and fireworks
www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/2023_independence_day
Farmers Branch, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, and more
www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration
Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
www.farmersvillefdtx.org/sparks-of-freedom-23
Flower Mound, July 4
Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, live music, car show and more
www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest
Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
Festival, food, live music, fireworks and more
fortworthsfourth.com
Frisco, July 3-4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Parade, races, games, food fest, fireworks and more
friscofreedomfest.org
Grand Prairie, July 3-4
Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
Racing, family fun, music and fireworks
www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/
Granbury, July 1-4
Hometown 4th of July Festival
Live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show on Tuesday
granburychamber.com/1634-2/
Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music
www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/
Gun Barrel City, July 29
July Fest
Live music, fireworks and more
www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
Fireworks and live music
boomin4th.com
Hurst, July 3
Hurst Stars and Stripes
Family fun, live music and fireworks
www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15067/112?curm=7&cury=2023
Irving, July 4
Sparks & Stripes
Fireworks, parade, watermelon social, live music and more
cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration
Lake Cities, July 1
Lake Cities 4th of July
Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Lancaster Community Park
www.lancaster-tx.com/802/July-4th-Celebration
Lewisville, July 4
Freedom Festival
Fireworks and live music
www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/60175/668?curm=7&cury=2023
Mansfield, July 3
Mansfield Rocks
Events and fireworks
www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks
McKinney, July 3-4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, car show, parade and more
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
Mesquite, July 1
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway
Racing and fireworks
devilsbowl.com/2023/03/02/saturday-july-1st-2023-firecracker-50/
North Richland Hills, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display
web.netarrant.org/events/FAMILY4TH%20on%20the%203rd-5264/details
Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/
Plano, July 4
All American 4th
Fireworks and music
plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th
Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Concessions, patriotic salute and fireworks
www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration
Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke's 3rd of July
Fireworks, live music and family fun
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July
Rockwall, July 4
4th of July Parade & Fireworks
Parade, live music, parachute jump and fireworks show
playrockwall.com/4thofjuly-2/
Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun and more
www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park
www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast
Scurry, July 3
The Scurry Freedom Fest has been postponed, but there will be fireworks Monday night
www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/
Seagoville, June 30
Fireworks in the Park
www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1574&month=6&year=2023&day=30&calType=0
Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food, and fireworks
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/
The Colony, July 1
Liberty by the Lake
Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club, July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
Food, family fun, live music and fireworks show
www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration
Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, fireworks and more
www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2023/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks
Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
Concert and fireworks show
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2023/sparkinthepark2023
