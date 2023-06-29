Play 'Pickleball in the Sky' at new 48th-story courts in Dallas

The world's highest pickleball courts are now in Dallas.

Tower Club Dallas just unveiled its new ‘Pickleball in the Sky’ courts on the club's 48th floor.

The courts provide a breathtaking 360-degree view of the city.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pickleball in the Sky (Courtesy: Invited)

The indoor courts can be rented by both members of Tower Club Dallas and non-members for the month of July.

Renting a court costs $45 per person, per hour.

The club says a portion of all rentals will go to Bonton Farms, a charity committed to combating the effects of poverty in South Dallas.

"The ‘Pickleball Court in the Sky’ is just another example of engaging with the pickleball fans in Dallas and continuing the growth of the sport across our nationwide portfolio of clubs," said David Pillsbury, the CEO of Invited, who is behind the courts.

The Tower Club is located on Elm Street in Downtown Dallas.

Learn more about renting the courts here.