There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth and what to expect from the weather.

All Weekend

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

It's a Fort Worth tradition dating back over a century! The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo gets underway on Friday. The 23 days of fun includes shows, music and family fun. On Saturday, the All-Western Parade will go through downtown Fort Worth. Just keep an eye out for the changes to the route.

Tickets and Info Here

Arlington Advancing the Dream Celebration

This weekend the City of Arlington is hosting its annual "Advancing the Dream" celebration. The weekend-long celebration features a gala, a talent showcase and ends on Monday with a day of service.

Info Here

Dog Man: The Musical at the Wyly Theater

The man who brought you Captain Underpants has his latest creation coming to the Dallas stage! Dog Man: The Musical will be in town through January 28. The hilarious adventure story is fun for the whole family.

Tickets and Info Here

Jagged Little Pill at the Winspear Opera House

Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking music is now its own musical. The Broadway show includes several hits from the Canadian singer.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Safari Club Convention and Sporting Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Hunters from far and wide will be in Dallas for what is called "one of the biggest conservation fundraising events in the US."

Tickets and Info Here

Friday, January 12

Two Funny Mamas Live at the Majestic Theatre

You love her on Sherri, now see Sherri Shepherd live on stage! Sherry and her podcast co-host Kym Whitley will put on a show the whole audience will love.

Tickets and Info Here

Sammy Kershaw with guest John Stork at Will Rogers Auditorium

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is hosting several musical acts at the Will Rogers Auditorium. On Saturday, Sammy Kershaw and guest John Stork will perform as a part of the opening weekend of the Auditorium Entertainment Series.

Tickets and Info Here

Pauly Shore at the Arlington Music Hall

Comedian and actor Pauly Shore will present his show "Stick with the dancing - Stories from my childhood." Shore's stories aren't for kids, so you might need to find a babysitter for this one.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, January 13

2024 MLK Scholarship & Awards Gala

The City of Dallas will host its 42nd annual celebration of the legacy of MLK. The Renaissance Dallas Hotel will host Saturday's gala.

Tickets and Info Here

50 First Jokes at Stomping Ground Comedy

See local comedians come together to tell their first jokes of 2024! This is the 4th year of the event which kicks off the 2024 Dallas comedy scene with a fun twist.

Tickets and Info Here

Princess Tea Party at Lava Cantina in The Colony

Just in time for this weekend's cold weather there will be a Frozen-themed tea party! Bring your kids in their dresses and tiaras to see Elsa, Anna and Olaf!

Tickets and Info Here



Sunday, January 14

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium

The playoffs are finally here! The Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers in Arlington on Sunday. If you can't make it out to the game (or afford a ticket) you can always watch it on FOX 4!

Tickets and Info Here

Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and Jon B at the Texas Trust CU Theatre

Throw it back to the 90s with some R&B stars that you know and love. Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Jon B. and special guests Troop will all perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Louis & Tracee Rainey Inaugural Mardi Gras Brunch

New Orleans native Louis Rainey is hosting an event to help people far and wide. The brunch at the Hilton Garden Inn helps raise money for scholarships for people who want to go into the food service industry. In addition to great food there will be plenty of entertainment.

Tickets and Info