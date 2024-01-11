Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth parade routes changed to avoid hotel explosion site

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

Gas lines being tested near Fort Worth hotel blast site

Roads remain closed in parts of Downtown Fort Worth near the Sandman Hotel. Crews are now cleaning up and testing the gas lines to try to find the cause of a massive explosion. It's going to impact several upcoming events.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three days after the hotel explosion in Downtown Fort Worth, there is still no clear reason why it happened.

And now, alternate plans are being made for upcoming parades that would have passed close to the damaged hotel.

On Thursday, Atmos Energy crews are expected to test the gas lines near the historic Sandman Hotel, hoping to find the cause of Monday’s massive explosion.

Related

Fort Worth Hotel Explosion: Concrete from first floor 'pancaked' basement, officials say
article

Fort Worth Hotel Explosion: Concrete from first floor 'pancaked' basement, officials say

Fort Worth fire and utility crews worked through the night at the historic Sandman Hotel. They continued their investigation into the cause of a powerful blast that injured 21 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also set to monitor the process.

Investigators have determined the blast was an accident. At this point, they think a gas leak caused it but they do not know for sure.

Fort Worth hotel explosion was not intentional

Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis says there's no evidence that the Sandman Hotel explosion in Downtown Fort Worth was intentional.

The explosion injured 21 people. Most had minor injuries but one of the employees in the hotel’s sushi restaurant was critically injured.

She is still in the Parkland Hospital burn unit fighting for her life.

The blast also forced the city of Fort Worth to adjust plans ahead of one of its biggest events of the year – the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Saturday’s parade was set to pass by the hotel. Now the route will avoid the area.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Parade | 2023

"The parade will go down Main Street just like it does every year and when it gets down to 9th Street I believe, rather than making a right turn and coming back up Houston Street, it's going to take a left turn and come up Commerce Street," said Matt Brockman, the communications manager for the FWSSR.

The route for Monday’s MLK Day parade in Fort Worth is also expected to be changed.

Extra staff and emergency personnel will be around the hotel on Saturday and Monday to keep everyone safe and out of the restricted investigation area.