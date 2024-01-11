Fort Worth parade routes changed to avoid hotel explosion site

Three days after the hotel explosion in Downtown Fort Worth, there is still no clear reason why it happened.

And now, alternate plans are being made for upcoming parades that would have passed close to the damaged hotel.

On Thursday, Atmos Energy crews are expected to test the gas lines near the historic Sandman Hotel, hoping to find the cause of Monday’s massive explosion.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also set to monitor the process.

Investigators have determined the blast was an accident. At this point, they think a gas leak caused it but they do not know for sure.

The explosion injured 21 people. Most had minor injuries but one of the employees in the hotel’s sushi restaurant was critically injured.

She is still in the Parkland Hospital burn unit fighting for her life.

The blast also forced the city of Fort Worth to adjust plans ahead of one of its biggest events of the year – the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Saturday’s parade was set to pass by the hotel. Now the route will avoid the area.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Parade | 2023

"The parade will go down Main Street just like it does every year and when it gets down to 9th Street I believe, rather than making a right turn and coming back up Houston Street, it's going to take a left turn and come up Commerce Street," said Matt Brockman, the communications manager for the FWSSR.

The route for Monday’s MLK Day parade in Fort Worth is also expected to be changed.

Extra staff and emergency personnel will be around the hotel on Saturday and Monday to keep everyone safe and out of the restricted investigation area.