Texas hair salons, barbershops, nail/tanning salons to reopen May 8; gyms on May 18

People in Texas can start getting haircuts this Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

Texas hair salons, barbershops, nail/tanning salons can reopen May 8 and gyms will be allowed to reopen at reduced capacity on May 18.

There will be one customer per stylist, people can only wait inside if they maintain social distancing and appointment scheduling is encouraged to avoid walk-ins congregating.

Stylists and customers will be encouraged to wear masks, Abbott said.

“This allows these types of businesses to open up, but it doesn’t require them to do so,” Abbott said. “Every owner of every salon should use their own best judgement.”

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Gyms and exercise facilities will be allowed to open May 18 at 25 percent capacity. All equipment must be disinfected after each use and customers must use gloves and maintain six-feet social distancing. Showers and locker rooms will remain closed.

There’s still no date set to reopen bars in the state, but Abbott is encouraging feedback from bar owners.

Advertisement

“We are still working on safe ways to establish safe distancing at bars,” Abbott said.

Abbott also clarified capacity limits do not apply to outdoor seating at restaurants, but the social distancing rules of six feet do.

Abbott clarified that weddings are part of the ceremonies involved in rules for religious services, funerals, burials and memorials. They can occur, but all have limited seating arrangements, like alternating rows and social distanced seating. Abbott said health officials encouraged at-risk people to watch remotely. Also, any wedding receptions should abide by the same capacity rules as restaurants.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases

There were 784 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, up 2 percent from Sunday. There were 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Texas on Monday. Since the pandemic began, there are 32,332 cases in Texas and 884 deaths from the coronavirus.

Abbott's office has said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.

RELATED:

Texas restaurants, stores, malls, movie theaters can reopen May 1 at reduced capacity

Some North Texans venture out on first weekend of partial reopening of Texas businesses