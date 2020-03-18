Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in North Texas and other parts of the state. The numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus change on a seemingly hourly basis and we want to help you keep up.

That's why FOX4 is tracking each COVID-19 case that's confirmed in the state.

We'll be updating the map as new cases and their reported locations are confirmed across North Texas and around the state.

There have been three deaths, so far, in Texas from the COVID-19 coronavirus. One in Matagorda County in the Houston area, one in Tarrant County and one in Collin County.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)