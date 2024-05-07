Timberview HS shooter set to stand trial again for additional charges

The former Timberview High School student who was sentenced to 12 years in prison after opening fire in a classroom will head back to court.

Timothy Simpkins will be tried on additional charges related to the 2021 school shooting.

Last summer, Simpkins was convicted of attempted capital murder for shooting Zacchaeus Selby inside Timberview High School.

After a violent classroom brawl, Simpkins pulled a gun from his waistband and fired toward Selby, who’d attacked him.

Selby was shot twice more after he’d fallen to the floor in the hallway. Selby, another student, and a teacher were injured and survived.

Prosecutors had pushed for Simpkins to serve a life sentence. Meanwhile, the defense pleaded for leniency.

Related article

Court records show Simpkins is once again facing charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.

Those charges are presumably related to one of the two additional shooting victims.

Jury selection is set for May 17. The trial is expected to begin on May 20.