Crews responding to fire at a Duncanville apartment find woman shot in the head, officials say

Duncanville officials say they found a woman's body while responding to a fire at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the apartment on Oriole Boulevard just after 6 in the morning.

Firefighters found an unresponsive female in the apartment and took her out of the apartment. They then saw the woman had been shot in the head.

She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Family members identified the sister as 55-year-old Regina Phillips.

After talking to neighbors and witnesses, officers arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges.

Police say they do not believe there were any other occupants inside the apartment.

DPD says they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Duncanville Police.