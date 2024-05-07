DNA connects Carrollton serial rape suspect with HIV to Denton sexual assault, police say

A suspected serial rapist infected with HIV is now facing new charges out of Denton.

The Denton Police Department says 25-year-old suspect Carlton Tambaoga knew he was infected with HIV when he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2022.

In July 2022, a Denton woman told police that she was sexually assaulted by a man she did not know. There were no matches for the man's DNA at the time.

In February of this year, Carrollton police arrested Tambaoga for similar sexual assault cases.

On Monday, Denton police obtained an arrest warrant after DNA tests confirmed a match between Tambaoga and the 2022 Denton assault.

Carlton Tambaoga (Source: Denton Police)

Tambaoga has been in the Denton County Jail since February, and is now facing six felony sexual assault charges, including the aggravated sexual assault charge from Denton.

He is being held on a $2.2 million bond.

In February, Carrollton police said they believe Tambaoga has more victims throughout the DFW Metroplex, in Houston and Atlanta, Georgia, that haven’t come forward yet.

Anyone with information about any unreported assaults IS asked to call police.

Police also urge any victims to get tested for STDs.

Additional resources available:

Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center: 972-641-7273

Parkland Victim Intervention Program/Rape Crisis Center: 214-590-0430

Denton County Friends of the Family: 940-382-7273

The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center (Collin County): 800-886-7273

The Women’s Center (Tarrant County): 817-927-2737

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

Free STD Check: www.freestdcheck.org; 214-599-2173



