Coronavirus virus death toll rises to 425, total cases now 20,438
The death toll in mainland China from the new type of virus has risen to 425, with the total number of cases now standing at 20,438, officials said Tuesday.
Built in 10 days, China opens new coronavirus hospital as death toll grows
On Monday, China opened a new hospital built in 10 days to treat those diagnosed with the coronavirus and further restricted people's movement in sweeping new steps to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.
Health officials confirm 6 cases of novel coronavirus in California
According to the California Department of Public Health, they have confirmed a new case of novel coronavirus 2019 in Santa Clara County on Sunday.
11th coronavirus case confirmed in US after California reports 3 more cases
Eleven cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, including six in California.
Philippines reports world’s 1st coronavirus death outside China
The first death outside China from the new coronavirus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines, as countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly constructed 1,000-bed hospital for victims of the outbreak.
North Texas Chinese New Year events being postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
In North Texas, caution over the coronavirus has led to the cancellation of some Chinese New Year events.
Officials confirm 1st case of coronavirus in Massachusetts; US cases rise to 8
A Boston man has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in the state, Massachusetts officials said Saturday.
American Airlines, Delta suspend US flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak
American and Delta airlines announced they will suspend flights to China for the next few months because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Chinese New Year event in Dallas postponed due to 'health crisis in China'
While the state of Texas has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the virus has forced some changes.
US State Department issues warning against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak
The United States State Department issued the highest travel advisory level on Thursday warning against traveling to China amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people so far.
Pilots union sues American Airlines to stop US-China flights due to coronavirus
The Allied Pilots Association has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines seeking to stop the airline’s U.S.-China flights due to the threat of the coronavirus.
WHO declares global emergency as coronavirus from China continues to spread
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.
Passenger jet carrying U.S. citizens from Wuhan arrives at March Air Reserve Base
A jet airliner carrying a reported 201 American evacuees from Wuhan, China landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County Wednesday morning.
CDC reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus in Illinois
The latest case - the sixth in the country - is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from the epicenter of an outbreak in China.
7,000 people held on cruise ship in Italy over possible coronavirus case
Italian authorities aren't letting some 7,000 people off a cruise ship while officials check for a possible infection.
Coronavirus by the numbers: 7,800 infected worldwide
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,800 people.
No, Corona beer is not linked to China’s coronavirus outbreak
People online apparently believe Corona beer is linked to the coronavirus outbreak, according to search engine data from Google.
American among airlines canceling some China flights, cutting services due to coronavirus
American Airlines said Wednesday it will suspend flights between Los Angeles and both Shanghai and Beijing from Feb. 9 through Mar. 27. The airline cited "the significant decline in demand for travel to and from China."
UT Austin restricts travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak
The University of Texas at Austin says the university has added China to the UT Restricted Regions list as a “High Risk” travel destination.
UAE confirms first cases of new Chinese virus in Mideast
The United Arab Emirates is confirming the first case of the new Chinese flu in the Mideast.