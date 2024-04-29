Expand / Collapse search

Students return to class at 2 North Texas high schools following shootings

Published  April 29, 2024 7:12am CDT
Students are returning to school after two separate shooting incidents in North Texas last week. FOX 4's Dan Godwin also reports on how the schools are addressing safety.

DALLAS - Students at two North Texas high schools will return to class Monday after separate shooting incidents last week.

Classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday at Bowie High School in Arlington.

The campus was shaken on Wednesday afternoon after 17-year-old Julian Howard allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Etavion Barnes on campus.

Howard is now charged with murder. He remains in jail on a $750,000 bond.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Arlington ISD said there will be extra security on campus Monday, as well as counselors for students and staff.

There will also be additional police on campus at Roosevelt High School in Dallas.

The school was closed on Friday for what it called a credible threat. It came after someone shot two students in an off-campus drive-by on Thursday night.

The students were being driven home from football practice by a coach at the time.

At last check, the suspect remains at large, and investigators have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

On Monday, Dallas ISD said there will be what’s called an "enhanced school arrival and re-entry process," according to the school’s website.

Dallas ISD also announced district-wide security changes.

The revised policy is being implemented after a student was able to get a gun through a working metal detector at Wilmer Hutchins High School earlier this month.

That student reportedly used that gun on campus, shooting another student in the leg.

Now, Dallas ISD said there will be an increase in personnel for arrival and dismissal. They will also be retraining all staff on how to properly conduct backpack searches.

In addition, the district said staff schedules are being revamped so more people will be available to monitor students on campus.