Roosevelt H.S. closed Friday due to credible threat; 2 students shot leaving football practice

Dallas ISD canceled classes at Roosevelt High School in East Oak Cliff because of a credible threat.

The late-night announcement came hours after two students were wounded in a drive-by shooting while leaving football practice.

The motive for the drive-by shooting is still unknown.

Roosevelt High School Coach Terrence Lowery spoke to FOX 4 off-camera. He said it happened while he was driving two sophomores home from practice.

After they left the school, Lowery said the two teens were shot about a mile away from campus, near the Cedar Crest Golf Course.

The coach, who was not hurt, drove them back to campus and called 911.

An ambulance took the injured teens to an area hospital.

"The coach is a hero. He thought quickly. He got the kids back to safety, got himself back to safety. He communicated with the proper people. And the cops, DISD, they're gonna handle it the way they need to handle it. But I just came because that's a friend of mine, that's a brother of mine, and I was just concerned," said Keio Gamble, a community activist who showed up at the scene to comfort Lowery.

The condition of the two students is unknown. Police would only say they are stable.

At this point, Dallas police have not released a description of the shooter or their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.

In a tweet just before midnight, Dallas ISD said Roosevelt High School classes would be canceled on Friday as a precaution.

"We ask all students & staff to refrain from coming to campus & more information will be provided when an update is available. Thank you for your cooperation & understanding," the district said on social media.