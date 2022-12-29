Southwest Airlines hopeful to be back on track Friday after another day of cancellations Thursday

The once daunting pile of unclaimed bags has dwindled and the once hectic concourse at Dallas Love Field was much calmer on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,300 flights nationwide on Thursday, including nearly 200 at Love Field, but the Dallas-based airline is hopeful things will be back to normal on Friday.

There was barely a line at the Southwest Airlines customer service counter and the flights that weren't preemptively canceled by Southwest today appeared to be running on time.

"The flight actually went very smoothly no issues or anything like that," said Southwest passenger Kashenna Clark.

Clark and her girlfriends flew in on Southwest from St. Louis for a celebration.

"Good, good, it's my birthday weekend too," said Verlanda Swinney.

They said they had no problems and their flight was half-full.

"We had space left. Everything went well. No issues, no hiccups, no nothing," said Sheila Swinney.

Southwest Airlines is trying to play catchup after a system-wide meltdown that began over Christmas weekend left thousands of passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

"Cancelled on Sunday, rebooked it for Tuesday," said Katie Lamar.

Lamar's sister ended up having to fly back to Sacramento on a different airline.

Her luggage is still in limbo.

"Her bag got stuck here, and it's been here ever since," said Denise Lamar. "We've been looking for it, and now we've been told it's in Sacramento."

The number of unclaimed bags that piled up at Love Field over the past several days has dwindled. Still, many Southwest Airlines customers are without their luggage.

"We'll definitely plan differently, put valuables in a carry on," said Don Lamar.

On Wednesday, North Texas Congressmen Colin Allred and Jake Ellzey took part in a Zoom call with the presidents of the three unions representing workers with Southwest Airlines.

"There has always been strong bipartisan support in Congress for the growth of Southwest Airlines not just because it generates such a huge economic impact for our region, but also because of its storied history as the people’s airline and the legacy of Herb Kelleher.

"However, it is clear that for some time Southwest has run unacceptable risks and tried to get by with an unacceptably thin margin of error — both in staffing and in technology and that this crisis was both predictable and preventable.

"The payment of hundreds of millions in dividends to shareholders and a healthy profit through the first three quarters of this year clearly show that Southwest can afford to address the issues at hand but has chosen not to.

"While businesses should strive to maximize profits, it should never be at the expense of their customers. Through mismanagement, failed infrastructure and poor planning Southwest neglected the people who keep them in business. Leaving thousands of Americans stranded over the holiday season is unacceptable.

"Southwest must keep their promise to compensate the thousands of passengers who were impacted by this preventable crisis and to implement the necessary reforms to make sure this never happens again." — Joint statement from Reps. Colin Allred and Jake Ellzey



The rest of the Lamar family was able to fly back to Sacramento today, on their original flight out without any problem.

The Lamars and the group from St. Louis know they're some of the lucky ones.

Southwest Airlines says it will make every effort to reimburse affected passengers for what it calls "reasonable expenses."

Be sure to save your receipts to submit to the carrier.