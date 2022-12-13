Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 10:45 AM CST, Fannin County, Fannin County, Lamar County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Hunt County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 10:29 AM CST until TUE 11:30 AM CST, Lamar County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rains County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 9:11 AM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 9:12 AM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Lamar County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rains County, Van Zandt County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Fannin County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Johnson County, Ellis County

Severe weather: Damage reports across North Texas from possible tornadoes

There are reports of damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple possible tornadoes.

Decatur

Homes badly damaged in Decatur after probable tornado touches down

Family members say they have not seen damage like this as long as they have lived in the area. Severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday morning.

At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed.

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times.

Tornado captured on video near Decatur

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of a funnel cloud and possible tornado near Decatur Tuesday morning.

Tori Barnard sent FOX 4 a photo of a crane that was knocked over by the winds.

Grapevine

Photos from Grapevine show significant damage to power lines and a gas station.

Grapevine police tweeted a photo of an 18-wheeler that sustained significant damage in a Sam's Club parking lot off of 114.

Grapevine Police Captian Todd Dearing says a probable tornado was reported in the Sam's parking lot and there was damage to Sam's and neighboring buildings.

Dearing says a few minor injuries were reported, but nothing major.

Grapevine police give update on possible tornado

Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.

Twitter user Blondies_77 shared a photo from inside the Sam's Club showing the roof had collapsed.

They are asking residents to avoid the areas of Hwy 26/114 West, 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy., and Dove Loop/Shady Brook Dr.

Severe storms leave trail of debris in Grapevine

A possible tornado touched down in Grapevine early Tuesday morning. A shopper inside of a Sam's Club describes what it was like when the roof of the store collapsed.

Fort Worth

A possible tornado was spotted at Naval Air Station Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

Possible tornado spotted at Naval Air Station Reserve Base in Fort Worth

Video from Tiffany White shows the storm in the distance on Tuesday morning

Video of the storm was posted by Tiffany White.

Weatherford

Photos from Peggy Crutsinger showed buildings were damaged in Weatherford on Tuesday.

An 18-wheeler was also toppled in the area.

Josh Moore in Weatherford posted video of a possible tornado behind homes in the area as well.

Possible tornado spotted in Weatherford

Josh Moore took video of the severe weather behind some homes on Tuesday morning

Sansom Park

Possible tornado spotted in Sansom Park

Rebecca Norman posted the video from Sansom Park on Tuesday morning.

Rebecca Norman posted a photo of a funnel cloud in Sansom Park.

There are several damage reports in the area.

Nick Marquez sent FOX 4 photos of a trailer flipped over by the winds.

White Settlement

Possible tornado spotted in White Settlement

Jon Espinosa sent FOX 4 video of the funnel cloud on Tuesday morning.

Video from Jon Espinosa showed a funnel cloud near businesses in White Settlement. 

Do you have photos or video of storm damage? Send them to us at kdfw@fox.com.