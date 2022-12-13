The city of Grapevine was hit hard by a probable tornado that touched down Tuesday morning.

5 people were injured in the storm, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Grapevine police Captain Todd Dearing said people in the Sam’s Club parking lot off Hwy. 114 reported seeing the tornado.

Sam’s and several neighboring businesses suffered damage.

Twitter user Blondies_77 shared a photo from inside the store showing a collapsed roof.

FOX 4 viewer Miles Abbott shared video from inside Discount Tire as the possible tornado moved through the area.

The shopping center is now closed while the damage is being assessed.

Grapevine police also tweeted a photo of an 18-wheeler that overturned in the Sam’s parking lot.

Dearing said debris that was tossed onto the roadway damaged cars that were on Hwy. 114 at the time.

Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Hwy. 114 & 26, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway and Dove Loop/Shady Brook Drive because of downed power lines and weather-related accidents.