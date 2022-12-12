If you have any inflatable Christmas decorations you may want to bring them inside tonight.

A squall line is expected to move through North Texas early Tuesday morning bringing gusty winds, chances of hail and even a brief spin up.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 WAPP FOR WEATHER UPDATES, LIVE RADAR

That means the storms will rotate, but it does not necessarily mean it will produce a tornado.

The rain will start on Monday night, beginning with some drizzle before turning into showers later in the night.

The most active period for the weather in North Texas begins at around 4 a.m. for people who live to the west of the Metroplex.

The most active weather period for the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The system is expected to be to the east from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The area far east of the Metroplex has a higher risk of a tornado.

For DFW, there is mostly only a threat of high winds.

7-Day Forecast

Things will finally start feeling more like December this week.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s by mid-week before plunging into the 40s for the weekend.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s from Thursday on, so bundle up!