Tornado Warning
until TUE 10:45 AM CST, Fannin County, Fannin County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Hunt County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 10:29 AM CST until TUE 11:30 AM CST, Lamar County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rains County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 9:11 AM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 9:12 AM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Lamar County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rains County, Van Zandt County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Fannin County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Johnson County, Ellis County

Suspected tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur

Tornado captured on video near Decatur

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of a funnel cloud and possible tornado near Decatur Tuesday morning.

DECATUR, Texas - At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed.

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times.

FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga talked to family members from a home on FM 730 that had the roof ripped off their home.

Six people were inside the house as the storm came through.

One mother says she had to run into the bathroom as the storm approached.

Homes badly damaged in Decatur after probable tornado touches down

Family members say they have not seen damage like this as long as they have lived in the area. Severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday morning.

"I was about to take a shower and I just heard a big ol' gush of wind and really, really heavy rain and then all of a sudden it was quiet for a minute. Then all of that wind picked up. I just grabbed a hold of that bar in the restroom because it shook the house. It was shaking the house really, really bad. Then I heard my mom screaming because she had my kids in the house," said Isela Gonzales.

Everyone inside the home says they are okay.

They say they have lived in Decatur for 7 years and never seen anything like it.

Decatur is just one of many areas reporting possible tornadoes and damage from this morning's storms.