Texas immigration law heads back to federal court

A federal appeals court will hear arguments on Wednesday over Texas' Senate Bill 4, a controversial immigration law.

The state is fighting to enforce its new law that would allow police to arrest anyone suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

The Biden administration and immigrant rights groups are suing to block it, saying it interferes with federal immigration law.

The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court put the law on hold last month.

The court features a three judge panel: a Biden appointee, a Trump appointee and a George W. Bush appointee.

It's not clear when the Fifth Circuit will rule, but people who have watched the proceedings closely believe the court tipped its hand on what they plan to do.

"Two of the three judges said they thought the case looked like it was controlled by existing Supreme Court authority," said constitutional law attorney David Coale.

The Supreme Court in 2012 struck down key parts of an Arizona law that would have allowed police to arrest people for federal immigration violations, often referred to by opponents as the "show me your papers" bill.

"I don't think we're going to see a lot of surprises today. I think the audience today will really be the U.S. Supreme Court," said Coale.

No matter the decision by the 5th Circuit, the case is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court, which has moved to the right since the 2012 ruling.

The Supreme Court briefly let the law take effect last month, before extending a block on the bill.

A dissenting opinion in the 2012 decision by Justice Antonin Scalia could hold more weight with the new court.

"Now our Supreme Court is much more in line with the way Justice Scalia saw things," said Coale.

The case is unfolding as record numbers of asylum seekers arrive in the United States and immigration emerges as a central issue in the 2024 election.